Faith in ruins: ‘Trusted school seniors’ accused of Narendrapur gang-rape, say police

Two young men who had offered two teenage girls a ride on their bikes and later allegedly forced them into a flat in Narendrapur where one was gang-raped and the other stripped and videographed, were the girls’ seniors in school, and so they trusted them, police said on Thursday.

The girls recorded their statements before a magistrate in court on Wednesday. Six men, including the two former school seniors, are now in police remand.

The police said the girls had known the young men for years. The accused went to the boys’ section of the same school where the girls are studying in Class VIII. The men finished school a few years ago. Officers said that in many recently reported cases, the men accused of rape were known to the women.

In October, an engineering college student was arrested for the alleged rape of a friend in Anandapur. In September, a young woman who went to a birthday gathering at Regent Park was allegedly gang-raped by men, including her friend with whom she went to the party. Also in September, a young man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor who was known to him.

“In all these cases, the women had trusted the men they knew for years and were betrayed,” a senior Bengal Police officer said.

The teenage girls had initially stepped out of their homes on November 20 for some street food when the two men approached them for bike rides.

“The men first took them for a bike ride, then to a friend’s garage and then to a friend’s rented apartment. The occupant of that house and another youth were already there. Two others joined them,” an officer of Baruipur police district said.

According to allegations made by the girls before the police, when they wanted to leave the rented apartment, they were forcibly prevented from doing so. Four men allegedly gang-raped one of the girls while the other two allegedly molested the second girl and forced her to strip. They allegedly videographed her, the police said.