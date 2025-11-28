Cross-border collaboration: Management Institute holds meet on Asian integration

A city-based management institute recently hosted a conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The theme was cross-border collaboration — in trade, commerce, academic research, philosophy and other fields — in a unified Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth edition of the Asian Integration Initiative Series of Borderless Asia, organised by the Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM-Kolkata) and held in association with The Telegraph, unfolded at the JW Marriott Hotel and Suites Saigon on October 30.

Some past venues have been Bangkok, Singapore, Calcutta, and Kuala Lumpur.

The theme was Environment, Technology, Work, Life and Transactions: The Asian Focus for Global Emergence. It brought together representatives from academia, industry, government and civil society.

The participants came from Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Russia, Mongolia, Poland, Vietnam, and India.

The conference was organised in collaboration with the University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Vietnam; SEGi University & Colleges, Malaysia; and Universitas Pancasakti Tegal (UPS), Indonesia.

The keynote address was delivered by Mahesh Chand Giri, consul at the consulate general of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

EIILM-Kolkata signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) at the conference — one with the University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Vietnam and another with TWINTECH International University College of Technology, Malaysia.

“Asia’s greatest strength lies in collectivism with humanity at its core...EIILM-Kolkata remains deeply committed to building bridges across cultures and creating frameworks for collective global leadership,” said R.P. Banerjee, chairman and director of the institute, who has conceptualised and convened the campaign.