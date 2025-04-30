Domestic help suspected of stealing gold jewellery arrested from Regent Park

A domestic help suspected of stealing gold jewellery at her employer’s home allegedly kept changing location to avert arrest.

The woman was arrested recently from Regent Park, which police said was the

third house she had shifted to in the past two months.

Based on her statement, the police have zeroed in on a goldsmith who purchased the stolen jewellery weighing a little more than 17 grams and had melted it.

“A complaint was registered in February against the domestic help named Durga Karmakar. She had left work after the theft and had been changing her addresses, making it difficult to track her,” said an officer of Haridevpur police station.

The police said she had taken shelter in Dum Dum and then at Ichhapore in North 24-Parganas.

Finally, after pursuing her telephone tower location, the police could zero in on

her latest address in the Regent Park area.

From her statement, the police learned that she had sold the gold jewellery to a goldsmith at Palta in Ichhapore.

A raid was conducted at an address in Noapara in Ichhapore where the goldsmith was arrested on Monday night.

He was produced before the Alipore court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody.

Durga, who was arrested earlier, is also in police remand.

“The melted gold weighing about 17.615 grams has been seized from the possession of the goldsmith,” said an officer attached to the case.