Doctors accuse government of negligence: 'Lapses' in procurement, quality control

The crackdown on allegedly errant doctors of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital for the death of a young woman and the complications suffered by three others after childbirth has triggered allegations that the government is not addressing its lapses in procurement and quality control.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday announced the suspension of 12 doctors of Midnapore Medical College, including six seniors, for alleged negligence.

Among the senior doctors suspended was the medical superintendent and vice-

principal.

No senior doctor was present when the C-section was performed on five women between the night of January 8 and early on January 9, the chief minister had said.

One of them, Mamoni Ruidas, 30, died. Three others were shifted to SSKM Hospital where they are still undergoing treatment. The condition of the fifth woman improved.

Mamata’s announcement led senior doctors at government hospitals to allege that the health department is not making any attempt at setting its house in order.

“If the senior doctors were not present during the C-section, it is a serious offence. But at the same time the state government should have taken the opportunity to address

another serious issue —that of corruption in procurement of drugs and equipment in government hospitals,” said a senior doctor at a government medical college in

Calcutta.

“For years, many senior government doctors have been practising at private hospitals during duty hours or more than 20km from the place of posting, in violation of rules. The health department knew everything but had not taken any step,” the doctor said.

Doctors at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital had alleged that the Ringer’s lactate solution given to the five women during the C-section was spurious.

The state health department has sent the samples of the solution for tests and the results are awaited.

“It is a fact that there is rampant corruption in the procurement of drugs and equipment, including intravenous solutions. Why is there no probe?” asked the doctor.

Another government doctor said several departments were involved in placing orders, procuring items and checking them before those are given to patients.

“There should be a probe to identify deficiencies in checks and balances,” the doctor said.

“Several members have been approaching us since Thursday night saying the IMA should protest the decision,” said an office-bearer of the Bengal branch of the Indian Medical Association, the biggest association of doctors in India.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front said their colleagues at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital were “wrongly suspended”.

“The National Medical Commission guidelines mention that junior doctors can perform surgeries under the supervision of senior doctors. In this case, the chief minister said senior doctors were not present. So why junior doctors have been punished?” asked Pulastya Acharyya, a member of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front and postgraduate trainee at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

“The junior doctors did not have a choice. The women would have died had they not performed the C-section,” said Acharyya.

He and another junior doctor went to Midnapore Medical College on Friday to show solidarity with their colleagues who have been suspended.

Health officials said they had tested the Ringer’s lactate solutions earlier after receiving complaints and found the fluids fit for use.