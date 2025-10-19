Dhaka flights diverted to Calcutta; fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Several Dhaka-bound flights were diverted to Calcutta because of the fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

At least four flights were reported to have landed in Calcutta till Saturday evening, said airport sources.

“An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Dhaka and another from Chennai to Dhaka were diverted to Calcutta,” said an airport official in Calcutta.

“A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka and a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Hong were also diverted to Calcutta.

Flights to and out of Bangladesh’s main airport were delayed or diverted on Saturday after a major fire broke out in the cargo terminal around 2.30pm, officials said.

“Flight operations may be affected in Calcutta on Sunday as well. We are keeping a close watch on the situation in Dhaka,” the official added.

Following the fire, all flights to and from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were temporarily suspended.

Several inbound flights were diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

There was no immediate information as to what may have caused the blaze at Dhaka. Both domestic and international flights were affected.

Thirty-six firefighting units are working to douse the flames, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell, told Reuters.