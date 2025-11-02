Decomposed body found in manhole sent to forensic lab for details of death

The decomposed body of a man that was found in a manhole off Keshab Chandra Sen Street on Friday morning was sent for forensic examination to find out the possible time of death, police said.

Officers have initiated inquiries into complaints regarding missing persons that could have been submitted at various police stations in the city, attempting to ascertain whether any documentation concerning anyone who has been unlocated for several weeks has been recorded in recent times.

Senior Kolkata Police officers said they had sought information from their counterparts in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC’s) drainage department to understand the underground sewer network and try to identify how the body could have reached the particular spot, located in a narrow lane flanked by residential buildings.

Police officers said it was still unclear how the body had ended up there. “The body had clothes on it. It is not easy to remove a manhole cover without proper equipment or expertise. A detailed probe has been started,” said an officer.

The manhole had not been opened for cleaning for a long time, and the police said that without proper equipment, it was difficult to remove the cover.

“We are trying to identify the deceased person. So far, no one has claimed to know or identify the man,” said a senior police officer.

The body was found around 11.30 am on Friday, when some KMC workers opened the manhole following complaints of stench by residents of the area.

A case of unnatural death was lodged with Amherst Street police station.