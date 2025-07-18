Deceased 18-year-old boy's family blames Nicco Park for negligence, files complaint

The family of an 18-year-old boy who died after falling sick at Nicco Park on Wednesday has accused the park of negligence and filed a police complaint.

Rahul Das’s family alleges that Nicco Park officials lacked emergency arrangements and delayed taking him to the hospital, where he was declared “brought dead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received a call around 1.20pm from one of my son’s friends saying Rahul was unwell and unconscious. We instructed them to take him to a hospital immediately. They did that. We left for the hospital, but when we arrived, he was already dead,” said his father, Satyajit Das.

Satyajit claimed there was no one at the park to provide emergency treatment.

A Nicco Park official said: “We have a first-aid centre managed by registered nurses. We provide basic first aid to visitors and refer severe cases to hospitals. Yes, we have a doctor on duty, but unfortunately, Wednesday was his weekly day off. The nurses are capable of handling emergencies in his absence.”

Following the complaint, Bidhannagar City Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons.

“The verbal opinion after the boy’s post-mortem is that his heart and the pancreas were larger than normal, which may have caused the death. But the exact cause will be ascertained after the forensic reports come,” said an investigator.

The police are examining the medical significance of the enlarged heart and pancreas.

When asked about the allegations, Nicco Park officials said they would comment after receiving the formal post-mortem report.

Rahul and six friends were at the “Niagara Falls” in Nicco Park when he fell sick. They were on a balcony attached to a steep artificial rock structure over which water spills to simulate a waterfall.

A nurse attended to Rahul minutes later, and he was taken to the hospital.

“We lost precious time. No one at the park administered CPR. One of his friends tried her best to give CPR, but it did not help,” a family member said.

A senior officer of the Bidhannagar commissionerate said they had collected CCTV footage from the park and were reviewing it to investigate the allegations.