Daylight horror: Man flashes at, molests schoolgirl at busy Kolkata intersection

A man rubbed his private part on the hand of a student of one of Kolkata’s most prominent schools for girls when she was waiting at one of the city’s busiest intersections at 10.30 in the morning last week, the shocking incident coming to light hours after drunk men harassed and chased the car of a 26-year-old woman on the highway in distant Bardhaman, resulting in a crash that killed the woman.

The girl, who is a minor, was waiting for her carpool near the Minto Park area. According to the girl’s mother, the man approached her and exposed himself, insisting that she look at him.

“While waiting for her carpool, my daughter was approached by a strange-looking man who shockingly took out his private part and rubbed it on her hand,” the mother wrote in a WhatsApp group of parents of the school.

“She was so taken aback that she initially thought it was a mistake. But things escalated — when she pulled her hand away and looked elsewhere, the man shamelessly stood in front of her, exposed himself, and insisted she look at him.

“My daughter was left numb with shock,” the mother wrote. “She quietly waited for her carpool and only confided in me when she reached home. I immediately sensed something was wrong and, after much coaxing, she told me everything.”

The mother wrote that she was devastated.

“I rushed home from work to comfort and support her, reassuring her that she is safe. Without wasting any time, I reported the case to Shakespeare Sarani police Station,” the girl’s mother wrote.

Police were quick to register an FIR and review the CCTV footage, which clearly captured the incident.

Police sources said the same man was spotted near another school in the area on Monday morning. The cops have identified him as a mechanic by profession and tracked him down using CCTV footage.

“The investigation is currently underway, and we are yet to find out more details,” an officer from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station told The Telegraph Online, requesting anonymity.

The girl’s mother shared her concerns with other parents on a school Whatsapp group, urging them to speak to their children about staying alert and reporting any suspicious behaviour immediately.

“This is an alarming situation for all of us. I also informed the class teacher, but she mentioned that since the incident did not occur on school premises, they'll not be taking any responsibility” added the mother.