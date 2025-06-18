Santosh Mitra Square’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Durga Puja theme draws Kolkata Police scrutiny

A Kolkata-based Durga Puja organiser’s plan for an “Operation Sindoor” based theme for this year’s festival has irked the Kolkata Police.

The BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, the main organiser of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja committee, which chose Operation Sindoor as the theme, asked whether the Kolkata Police had served a similar notice to any other puja organisers.

“The theme of this year’s Puja must be shared in advance with police authorities to facilitate better planning and coordination,” reads the notice served by the Muchipara police station.

The Kolkata Police also told the organisers that they will not allow any light and sound show and Ferris wheel at the pandal. Cops will also not allow hawkers at the exit gate, which should be wider than the entrance.

The notice mentions the organisers should comply with the measures suggested by the Kolkata Police and meet the police authorities on June 25. No mention has been made of what the Kolkata Police will do in case the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja committee does not comply with the orders.

The Muchipara police station referred to a “stampede-like” situation at the venue blaming non-compliance with the guidelines for which a complaint was lodged with the same police station on October 15 last year.

The Kolkata Police has suggested the organisaer to put up adequate signage, mentioning prohibition of mobile phone usage from Bowbazar Bank of India junction till the pandal at Santosh Mitra Square, known as Lebutala park. Also, strong barricades, a public address system with pre-recorded messages from the police, no overhead gates or structures, and a separate entry and exit channel for VIPs should be there.

The other measures suggested are installation of 60 CCTV cameras with a screen at the police control room, the gate near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation office inside the park should be kept open, at least 250 volunteers during peak hours and 100 during off hours for crowd management.

“I want to know if the Kolkata Police has served similar notice to any other Puja committee. I am certain that is not the case,” said Ghosh. “I want to know are the rest of the Puja committees above the law? Are all the laws for us?”

Trinamool ministers, councilors and functionaries back many of Kolkata’s famous Puja destinations from Behala, parts of south Kolkata, the southern suburbs, north Kolkata and along the VIP road.

The Muchipara police station has informed the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Committee last year the movement of visitors inside the pandal was extremely slow due to poor channelisation, leading to congestion.

“We have sent the notice keeping in mind the safety and security of the visitors at the pandal. If any untoward incident happens, the blame will be on us,” said a senior police officer.