CU panel to check NAAC readiness, reaccreditation top priority: Vice-chancellor

Calcutta University has decided to form a committee that will supervise the university’s preparation to get itself reaccredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

CU vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh on Friday said the committee’s task would be to prepare the self-study report that would be submitted before the accrediting body.

“The committee would speak to the departments and gather data to draw the report...,” said Ghosh.

The university last got itself accredited in 2016.

Ghosh said that before the council launched its new binary methodology for accreditation, Presidency University and Jadavpur University got themselves reaccredited.

“The NAAC has yet to open its portal for accreditation under the new methodology. We want to be ready with the self-study report, so we can apply instantly once the portal opens. If a university’s reaccreditation remains pending for so many years, it does not augur well,” he said.

The new full-term VC, who took charge on Thursday, said he would meet the university’s dean of technology next week to initiate the process to get its tech courses assessed by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Hours after taking charge as CU vice-chancellor, Ghosh told Metro on Thursday that he would focus on getting the university accredited, as funding agencies like the department of science and technology (DST) might stop grants in the absence of accreditation.

In the self-study, a university has to state its achievements, its plans and areas of improvement.

“On Friday, I met the internal quality assurance cell and told them about the importance of the NAAC. We are equally committed to getting our four-year BTech programmes evaluated by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA),” Ghosh said.

The NBA assesses whether an engineering institution is running in accordance with the standards set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the apex body.

“Before recruiting BTech graduates, all employers want to check the institution’s accreditations and rankings,” said a teacher of CU’s engineering faculty.