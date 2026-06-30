Counselling for admission to BTech programmes in engineering colleges starts today

Centralised online counselling for admission to BTech programmes in engineering colleges across Bengal will begin on Tuesday (June 30), the state JEE board announced on Monday.

The three-phase counselling will fill around 48,000 seats in government and private engineering colleges and universities. The JEE results were declared on June 18. JEE board chairman Gautam Paul said the process, which traditionally began about six weeks after the results, was advanced so that classes could start earlier.

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The first round of registration and choice filling will be held from June 30 to July 5, during which students can also modify their choices.

The first round of seat allotment will be announced on July 7, followed by fee payment, document verification and admission from July 7 to 11. The second phase of registration and choice filling is scheduled from July 13 to 17, with seat allotment results on July 21 and admissions from July 21 to 23.

The third and final phase will be held from July 24 to 26. Seat allotment results will be declared on July 28, followed by admissions from July 28 to 30. “Classes will begin on August 1, in line with the AICTE schedule,” Paul said.