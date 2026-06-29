Kolkata Municipal Corporation to recycle temple flower waste into herbal colours, incense sticks

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will launch a project to recycle flowers and garlands discarded after worship at temples across the city into herbal colours and incense sticks, with technical and infrastructural support from the West Bengal Municipal Affairs Department, an official said on Monday.

The initiative aims to reduce environmental pollution caused by floral waste while creating livelihood opportunities, he said.

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"Flowers and garlands used in temples are usually discarded after worship. Instead, they will be collected and processed into eco-friendly incense sticks and herbal 'aabir'. The project is expected to generate employment for at least 15 women initially," a senior official of the state municipal affairs department told PTI.

He said workshops would be organised to train people associated with the project in processing and manufacturing the products.

Currently, a substantial portion of this waste eventually reaches dumping vats, contributing to pollution of the Ganga and the city's environment, officials said.

The civic authorities had earlier taken up projects to recycle different kinds of waste into products such as biogas, flower vases and paver blocks.

"This is an environment friendly initiative with multiple benefits. It will help keep temple premises cleaner, reduce the volume of waste reaching landfills and water bodies, and at the same time create a sustainable source of income for women associated with the project," the senior official said.