Cops file charges against landlord for renting out property without background checks

Bidhannagar Police have filed charges against an apartment owner who rented out property without conducting required background checks on tenants, violating a recent police order designed to prevent criminal activities in residential areas.

The case emerged after police arrested six persons on Monday for operating a fraudulent call centre from a rented apartment on the fourth floor of Srishti Apartment in Baguiati.

Following the bust, officers filed a separate case against property owner Munmun Ghosh and broker Mainuddin Mondal, who arranged the rental.

Both face charges under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobeying a lawful government order. If convicted, they could face up to one year in jail and a ₹5,000 fine.

New norms

Last month, Bidhannagar Police issued mandatory guidelines requiring all landlords to submit tenant details and police clearance certificates before allowing occupancy. The order applies to anyone renting, subletting, or leasing residential property within the police commissionerate’s jurisdiction.

“The whole idea is to ensure the safety and security of individuals and the entire neighbourhood by checking the background of people we allow to stay in our homes,” said Bidhannagar Police commissioner Mukesh.

“We want everyone to comply for the larger benefit of society,” he said.

Enforcement bid

Police have begun issuing show-cause notices to landlords who have rented properties without following the new protocol. Recipients have one week to respond, and several have already replied, mostly apologising and citing personal emergencies for their non-compliance.

Verification process

Under the new system, prospective tenants must first obtain police clearance certificates by applying online for background checks. Landlords must then submit these certificates to their local police station before allowing tenants to move in.

Police sources indicate this proactive approach aims to prevent residential properties from being misused for illegal activities, particularly after the rise in fraudulent call centres operating from rented apartments across the region.

The case represents a significant shift toward preventive policing, holding property owners accountable for ensuring their tenants undergo proper verification before occupancy.