Class VIII girl gang-raped, friend stripped and filmed in Narendrapur

A teenage school student was allegedly gang-raped and her friend allegedly stripped and videographed by young men, some of whom they knew.

The incident, another shocking instance of crime against women in the city, was reported in Narendrapur, on the southern fringes, last week. Police arrested six men in connection with the case on Tuesday.

The police said that the girls — students of Class VIII — had stepped out of their homes on November 20 for some street food when two youths whom they knew approached them and offered them a ride on their bikes.

“The men first took them for a bike ride, then to a friend’s garage and then to a rented apartment of one of their friends. The friend, a tenant, and another youth were already there. Two other youths who were known to these men joined them,” said an officer of Baruipur police district.

According to allegations made by the girls before the police, they tried to leave and were forced to stay.

Four men allegedly raped one of the girls. The two other men allegedly molested the second girl, forced her to strip, and allegedly videographed the ordeal, the police said.

“The second girl said she was not raped because of her ongoing periods,” the officer said.

The two girls returned home that evening, traumatised, the police said.

The parents of one of them reported the horror to the police the next day. Based on her complaint, the police started a case of gang-rape and other crimes against the men.

Sources said two men were initially caught based on the girls’ statements, and their arrests led the police to the other accused. All six were produced before the Baruipur court on Wednesday.

The police said they would conduct a forensic test ofthe flat and collect evidence from it.

A few months ago, a student of South Calcutta Law College was gang-raped, allegedly by a former student and two present students, in the security guard’s room that had been vacated to facilitate the crime. The guard had also allegedly locked the main gate of the college so the woman could not leave the compound.

All four — the students, former students and the security guard — have been charged with gang-rape. The guard is on bail while the trio are in jail.