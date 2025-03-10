Clash over video clip, four arrested

Two factions of the Trinamul Congress reportedly clashed on Colootola Street on Saturday night following the circulation of a purported video that showed a man being beaten up by a group after he uploaded videos of alleged illegal construction in a pocket of central Calcutta.

The clash spilled on the road adjoining Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, prompting the hospital officials to close their gate for sometime, police said.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with a case and a counter case, police said.

Sharikh Aman, a local Trinamool Congress hawkers’ union functionary, told the police that he was “assaulted by 100 youths”, after he “exposed” alleged illegal constructions in Ward 43 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Further violence was triggered following the circulation of a purported video on

social media that showed Aman tied to a chair, getting beaten up.

Aman sustained injuries during the attack and was taken to the hospital.

Further clashes erupted between his supporters and the followers of the ward councillor, Ayesha Kaniz.

Aman lodged a complaint of assault at Bowbazar police station while the supporters of the ward councillor lodged a counter complaint alleging charges of defamation against Aman.

When Metro called councillor Ayesha’s number, her husband Irfan Ali Taaj took the call.

He said Ayesha was not available because it was their son’s birthday.

“They are known offenders in the area. They are now angry at us because we have been doing drives to stop drug abuse in this ward. I was not even present there yesterday,” Taaj said.