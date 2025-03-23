Civic volunteer with Barrackpore police commissionerate in custody for ‘fraud, assault’

A civic volunteer with the Barrackpore police commissionerate, named in a complaint of cheating, was sent to judicial custody after he surrendered before the Barrackpore court.

Santu Debnath, in his 30s, worked with the traffic department of Barrackpore police commissionerate as a civic volunteer, a senior officer of Khardah police station said.

A section of Gandhinagar residents under Panihati Municipality alleged that Santu and his wife Dalia collected around ₹30 lakh from several women of the area promising high returns.

A few days back, when some women went to Santu’s house to complain to his wife about not receiving their returns, Santu allegedly attacked them. A heated altercation followed and Dalia called her husband. Santu allegedly turned up in his uniform brandishing a police lathi and threatened to beat up the women.

The women later lodged an FIR with Khardah police station where they alleged Santu cheated and attacked them.

“After the court turned down his plea for anticipatory bail, Santu surrendered and was sent to judicial custody,” the officer said.