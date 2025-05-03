Civic body razes ‘illegal’ portions of popular rooftop hangout on Park Street

Parts of a popular rooftop hangout on Park Street were demolished on Friday for alleged violation of the civic body’s building rules on terraces.

LMNOQ Skybar was one of the six restaurants at Celica Park on Park Street which were shut down on Thursday after a surprise visit by the chief minister who flagged fire-safety concerns.

A notice to pull down the structure was already served on LMNOQ, located on the 12th floor of Celica House, one of the five buildings at Celica Park. On Friday evening, a demolition team from the civic body reached the pub and got going. The demolition job went on for around an hour, said an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

“I heard about this from someone who recently visited a restaurant here. He said 4,000-5,000 people won’t be able to come out of the building using the narrow stairs and requested that I take immediate action. There are two elevators, but people aren’t aware that they would not work in case of a fire,” Mamata had said on Thursday.

Calls to Raajiv Nathany, owner of LMNOQ, went unanswered on Friday.

On Thursday, rows of LPG cylinders stored on racks in multiple tiers inside the Celica Park compound came to light after Mamata instructed officials to lift iron shutters that covered them. Soon, the cylinders were whisked away by police.

The cylinders were stacked at the entrance of Park Centre — a 10-storey building housing commercial offices, eateries, and retail stores at Celica Park.

“They are used by the eateries at Park Centre. There is a similar gas bank for Celica House, which caters to the eateries in that building. These are in compliance with the fire-safety norms. This is how they are supposed to be stored. We have gas leak detectors and a host of other alarms in place. Feed from 200 CCTV cameras are monitored 24X7 in a control room,” said an official of Celica Group, which owns the compound and has leased out spaces to the restaurants.

The Black Cat Lounge, Boujee House, AMPM, Moti Mahal Delux and Barbeque Nation were the other restaurants that were shut on Thursday.

Barring Barbeque Nation, which a staff said was shut on Friday for “maintenance issues”, the other establishments were open on Friday. But they offered a curtailed menu.

In the absence of LPG cylinders, they used induction stoves.

“Some fried items are off the menu,” said a staff at Moti Mahal Delux, on the sixth floor of Park Centre.

A spokesperson for The Black Cat Lounge said: “We haven’t received any formal notice for closure”.

Boujee House was also open when Metro visited on Friday afternoon. “We have not received any communication about any possible closure,” said the manager.

On Friday, representatives of the establishments and Celica Group held multiple meetings with the fire services department and the police.

The police said they handed over the LPG cylinders to the KMC. “They will be returned only after the owners have the necessary compliance certificate from the fire department,” said an officer.

Officials of the fire and emergency services said the restaurant owners have been asked to relocate the gas bank to a safe place.

“The main objective is to keep the entry and exit paths clean. These cylinders were placed at the passage that was partially blocking the entry and egress points of the building,” said a senior official.

Sandeep Gupta, director of Celica Group, told this newspaper on Friday: “We take fire-safety measures very seriously. The buildings are compliant with all the norms. We are in touch with different agencies to sort out any misunderstanding. We will do whatever the administration tells us.”