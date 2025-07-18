Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurate projects in New Town, a better tomorrow

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a slew of projects, including homes for the less privileged, in New Town on Thursday.

Two housing projects in Action Area 2C have come up on seven acres of land. There are more than 1,200 flats in the two projects together. They have come up at a cost of ₹290 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are two towers, one G+14 and another G+15. The first one has 490 flats, each with one bedroom and a kitchen (1BHK). These will be for the economically weaker sections. The other, for low-income group families, will have 720 flats, each with two bedrooms (2BHK).

“Once allotted, these houses will be occupied by urban poor families who need safe housing. Hidco will identify the beneficiaries. The project also includes parking, lifts, and essential civic amenities — delivering not just housing, but security and stability,” said an official of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

The first one is Nijanna and the other Sujanna, both named by the chief minister.

“The government has paid for the land. Many poor people can find a home here.

The projects are complete. The flats will be distributed transparently through a lottery. They will be much cheaper than the market rate,” the chief minister said.

Parking tower

The chief minister also inaugurated a multi-level car parking facility, Susampanna, beside the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

The facility, built over two acres at a cost of ₹141 crore, has eight levels and can accommodate over 1,300 vehicles.

“There is an eco tourism park, the convention centre and a wax museum. Many people visit these places every day. They had a problem finding a parking space. Not anymore,” said Mamata.

She also inaugurated an entertainment park, Taranya, near the Eco Urban Village.