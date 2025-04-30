MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Chamber 'attack': Special bench of three judges team formed to probe into mishap

The panel set up by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam includes Justices Arijit Banerjee, Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Rajarshi Bharadwaj

Tapas Ghosh, Debraj Mitra Published 30.04.25, 08:38 AM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court File image

The chief justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set up a special bench of three judges to probe the alleged attack on the chamber of senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya last week.

The panel set up by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam includes Justices Arijit Banerjee, Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

A group of high court lawyers moved two separate prayers on Monday seeking legal action against the alleged attackers.

One was filed before the division bench headed by the chief justice, and the other before Justice Biswajit Basu.

On April 25, Justice Basu accepted a petition challenging the legality of the state cabinet’s decision to create supernumerary posts for school staff in 2021.

Bhattacharyya had challenged the legality of the decision. A section of the candidates recruited on the basis of the cabinet decision was allegedly behind the attack, said Kallol Basu, one of the petitioners.

“The vicinity of Calcutta High Court is under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 of CrPC). There are curbs on large gatherings. But the lawyers are not safe here,” advocate Basu said.

