Celebrating spirit of safety & service; spotlight on pujas’ commitment to inclusivity

The countdown to Durga Puja has begun, and so has the search for celebrations that go beyond dazzling lights and grand artistry.

CESC The Telegraph True Spirit Puja 2025, powered by The Bhawanipur Education Society College, and with Charnock Lohia Hospital as True Heritage partner and Woodlands Hospital as health partner, enters its 23rd year, aiming to recognise pujas that blend festivity with responsibility.

On Saturday, a fleet of 30 cars will fan out across Calcutta and Howrah for the first round of screening, visiting over 230 shortlisted pujas chosen from more than 400 applicants. Their mission: to identify pandals that ensure safety of visitors and local residents, show commitment to social causes and promote inclusivity.

What sets True Spirit Puja (TSP) apart is its enduring focus on substance over spectacle. Since its inception, the initiative has evaluated pujas not just for creativity but also for fire safety, traffic and crowd management, visitor comfort, cleanliness, and environmental responsibility — aspects often overlooked in other contests. Over the years, the checklist has evolved, but the core remains the same.

This year introduces a new award: the Charnock Lohia Hospital True Heritage Puja, which will honour three pujas of 50 years-plus vintage for upholding the heritage of Bengal. Another award, the Voiceworx Truly Managed Puja, will be given to organisers who demonstrate exceptional management, especially in the face of the season’s erratic weather.

Since 2023, pujas have been evaluated across three tiers — platinum, diamond, and gold — to ensure parity between pandals of varying budgets and scales. “For the last 23 years, CESC The Telegraph True Spirit Puja has become synonymous with safety. It is a pioneering movement which delves into the finer aspects of this remarkable festival. Our recent concept of scales for parity is a natural progression,” said Joyneel Mukherjee, executive director, RPSG Group.

On Sunday morning, a panel of eminent Calcuttans will visit the pandals that score highest in Saturday’s round. Their assessments will determine this year’s Model Puja and the Five Star Pujas across all three tiers.

The 2025 evaluation checklist includes a wide range of criteria:

Secure and approved electrical supply, with bonus points for energy conservation

Provisions for drinking water, first-aid, helpdesks, and emergency contacts

Accessibility features for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors

Use of eco-friendly, natural materials over plastic or thermocol

Emphasis on cleanliness, with effective waste management systems

Support for greening efforts, such as tree plantation drives

Promotion of gender neutrality during rituals, like chanting “santanan dehi” instead of “putran dehi” during pushpanjali

Strict adherence to noise regulations for music and announcements

Participants must also display TSP signage to clearly inform visitors of available facilities. And the responsibility doesn’t end with the pandal — organisers are expected to follow proper immersion protocols to conclude the festivities.

Over the past two decades, the TSP initiative has nudged puja committees toward creating safe, inclusive, and sustainable spaces. As the finalists prepare for the final evaluation this weekend, the hope is that this year’s winners will once again set an example — showing that Calcutta’s Durga Puja can remain not only visually spectacular, but also socially meaningful, in the true spirit of its Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage status.