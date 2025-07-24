CBI probe plea in Barasat job scam rejected, high court directs police to speed up probe

The high court on Wednesday rejected a petition by a group demanding a CBI probe into allegations that they were cheated with false promises of employment in government-aided schools.

According to the petitioners, at least 13 people in and around Barasat were allegedly cheated by an employee of the state health department who took money from them, promising them jobs in government-aided schools.

The complainants reported the alleged fraud to police a few days ago and soon moved Barasat court seeking its intervention.

On July 22, the court ordered the police to start an investigation.

Appearing for the petitioners, BJP leader and advocate Kaustav Bagchi said before Justice Tirthankar Ghosh that it appeared that employees of the state health department were also involved in the school recruitment scam.

Bagchi said: “The particular health assistant working at Swasthya Bhawan had collected about a crore promising jobs to candidates in Barasat and its adjacent areas.”

“My clients are not satisfied with the progress of the investigation. They want the case to be handed over to the CBI,” Bagchi added.

The lawyer appearing for the state informed the judge that a special police team was probing the allegations.

“A trial court had directed the police to initiate its investigation on July 22. Only seven or eight days have passed. The investigators should get some time,” the state’s counsel said.

Justice Ghosh rejected the prayer and asked the state police to expedite their probe and submit a report in the first week of September.