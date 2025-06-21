MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 21 June 2025

CBI arrests two men in city in connection with Rs 183-crore fraud reported in Madhya Pradesh

Company secured three irrigation projects worth ₹974 crore from MPJNL in 2023, says the CBI

Our Special Correspondent Published 21.06.25, 10:06 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The CBI arrested two men in the city, including a senior manager of a nationalised bank, on Thursday, in connection with a 183-crore fraud reported in Madhya Pradesh.

CBI officers said three cases were lodged involving a financial fraud over an
Indore-based company allegedly submitting forged bank guarantees worth 183.21 crore to the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Limited (MPJNL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The company secured three irrigation projects worth 974 crore from MPJNL in 2023, the CBI said.

“To support these contracts, eight fake bank guarantees valued at 183.21 crore were submitted. During initial verification, MPJNL received fraudulent email responses impersonating the official domain of a nationalised bank falsely confirming the authenticity of the guarantees. Relying on these, MPJNL awarded three contracts, valued at over 974 crore, to the firm,” said a CBI officer.

Later, an inquiry was launched, and the CBI took over the case.

The CBI raided 23 locations in five states, including Bengal, and zeroed in on at least two people, who were arrested.

The arrested duo was identified as Govind Chandra Hansda, a senior manager of a nationalised bank, and Mohammad Firoz Khan. They were produced at a court in Calcutta and will be taken to Indore on transit remand.

“Simultaneous searches were carried out in Delhi, Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrests in Calcutta. The investigation has revealed that a Calcutta-based syndicate has been systematically fabricating and circulating fake bank guarantees to secure government contracts across multiple states,” a senior officer of the central agency said.

RELATED TOPICS

Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) Fraud Arrest Madhya Pradesh Indore
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Sindhu: 517 Indian nationals brought back from Iran so far, says MEA

More Indian nationals, including students, arrived in Delhi late Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday after being evacuated from Iran as its military confrontation with Israel intensified
Rahul Gandhi. 
Quote left Quote right

English is a bridge. It is power, not a matter of shame. It is not a chain but a means to break the shackles

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT