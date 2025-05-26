Car crash lifts veil off ‘illegal Bangladeshi’, real identity pops up during investigation

A man who was at the wheel of a car that hit an on-duty policeman riding a motorcycle near Kalighat last week is a Bangladeshi staying in India without valid documents, police said.

On May 18, Azad Sheikh, 41, was driving a car that hit the motorcycle of assistant sub-inspector Susen Das, posted at Netaji Nagar police station on Sadananda Road. Das fractured his left leg.

Das was taken to SSKM Hospital, from where his family shifted him to a private hospital in Alipore.

Based on Das’s wife’s complaint, officers of Kalighat police station arrested the

driver.

“On Saturday, it emerged during the investigations that the man arrested for rash and negligent driving is not an Indian citizen and had forged documents to obtain a valid driving license,” said joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

Fresh charges under sections of the Foreigners Act have been slapped against Azad.

During the investigation, police said to have learned that Azad had entered India from Bangladesh from a border area in North 24-Parganas.

“It has been found that Azad used a fake Aadhaar card to obtain a genuine driving licence.

Police sources said Azad had sneaked into Bengal in 2023 without any valid documents and started living here.

He befriended a man named Zafar Ali Sheikh in the Nazat police station area, who helped him get the fake Aadhaar card.

Police arrested Zafar Ali Sheikh for his alleged involvement in the forgery of identity documents on Saturday night.

A few weeks ago, the Enforcement Directorate arrested another foreign national for forging identity documents. The man had initially claimed to be a Bangladeshi and said he had forged documents to pose as an Indian.

Later, he turned out to be a Pakistani.