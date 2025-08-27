Calcutta University seeks transport help for August 28 exam

Calcutta University on Monday wrote to the government requesting adequate transport facilities to ensure that college students can attend their examinations on Thursday.

The exam date — August 28 — clashes with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) foundation day. There are apprehensions of traffic disruption and inadequate public transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university’s registrar wrote to the state administration after the higher education department advised CU to make the request, ensuring that examinees do not face any inconvenience.

Early this month, the department wrote to the university’s officiating vice-chancellor, requesting her not to hold the examinations on August 28.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address students on the occasion on Mayo Road.

If the exams are not deferred, examinees could find it difficult to reach their centres on time, the department had argued.

CU registrar Debasis Das said that they were committed to holding the examinations on August 28 as scheduled, and had approached the state administration to provide the necessary support for their smooth conduct.

The letter addressed to Kolkata Police commissioner, Bengal director-general of police and the inspector-general (law and order) says: “I am directed to request you to do the needful, including ensuring of uninterrupted traffic and police arrangements, in order to enable the examinees and other stakeholders to reach their respective examination centres timely and in a hassle free manner for the examinations scheduled to be held on August 28.”

“In this respect, details of the examination centres, subjects and related police stations are enclosed for your kind perusal. Your kind cooperation in conducting the above-mentioned examinations smoothly is highly solicited.”

BCom fourth-semester, BA/BSc fourth-semester, BA/BSc part-II general examination (under 1+1+1 system), and fourth, sixth and eighth semesters of the five-year BA LLb course are scheduled on August 28.

As many as 30,000 students of 159 affiliated colleges will write the exams.

On August 25, the All Bengal Principals’ Council wrote to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention in rescheduling the CU examinations because of the rally.

CU officiating vice-chancellor Santa Datta De declined to defer the examinations, stating that it was unbecoming for principals to seek such intervention to postpone the exams.

In an emergency syndicate meeting held on August 4, CU resolved not to defer the examinations.

The government, in its letter, cited possible transportation hazards on August 28 coming in the way of examinees reaching their centres.

According to a CU official, an autonomous institution like CU cannot change the exam dates because a student’s outfit of the ruling dispensation will hold a rally on Mayo Road to observe its foundation day.