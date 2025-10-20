Rush hour: Last-minute shoppers flood markets and drives brisk sales for city traders

The central business district of Calcutta turned into a sea of lights and colours on Diwali eve.

Last-minute shoppers thronged the markets throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

A variety of lights, mostly of Chinese make, sold briskly throughout the day at Chandni Chowk, Ezra Street and adjoining markets. People came in from across the city and beyond.

Star-shaped strings, curtain lights, lights modelled on hurricane lamps, and different types of LED chains were among the top picks.

Mohammad Israfil, who has been selling Diwali lights on Lenin Sarani for the past few years, said his stock was almost finished.

Customers shop for decorative diyas, candles, and firecrackers at Bazi Bazar, Shahid Minar ground

“I brought 12 cartons of LED lights, and only two are left now. Each carton had 20 pieces. We got a much better footfall this year than in the past few years,” he said.

Most shoppers were in a rush to finish decorations on Diwali eve.

Goutam Das, 53, who came from Girish Park, said he bought 11 LED chains, each 30 feet long.

“I live in a three-storey building, and I love decorating it every year with these colourful lights,” said Das, who runs a menswear store.

Stores on both sides of Ezra Street remained crowded throughout the day, with many buyers picking up LED diyas and miniature lanterns. A four-layer stand, priced between ₹400 and ₹450, was among the most sold items.

Mohammad Sarfaraz, who sells LED diyas and lights during the festive season and makes wooden boxes throughout the year, said this season’s sales exceeded expectations.

“I sold around 200 pieces of LED diyas priced at ₹400 each. I had stocked about 60 cartons with 5–7 pieces in each. There is nothing left now,” he said.

Miniature lanterns and hurricane lamps that run on batteries were also in demand, priced between ₹60 and ₹100.

“People are more into durable products now,” said Pintu Das, a seller managing a small stall at Ezra Street.

“Some customers bought chains as long as 80 metres for ₹750, while others preferred these miniature lanterns. Overall, sales were very good this Diwali,” he said.

Suraj Gupta, an IT professional from Sector V, said: “I bought six miniature lanterns. They’re more durable than LED chains and look beautiful even when not lit — they double up as showpieces.”

Burrabazar was packed throughout the day. In the morning, stores selling diyas near the Satyanarayan Park AC Market in Burrabazar were bustling. Miniature idols of Laxmi and Ganesh also flew off the shelves.

Confectioners had people waiting outside for cartons of barfis, laddus and

other sweet and salty savouries.

North to south, streets and flyovers were decked under a canopy of lights. Many families were out on a drive and pandal hopping.