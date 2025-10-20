Your guide to a peaceful and safe Diwali, light up the corners without loops this time

Diwali means an extended weekend this year, but only green fireworks may be burst in a two-hour window on Monday, the day of the actual festival (both Diwali and Kali Puja).

The permissible noise level of firecrackers is 125 decibels at 4 metres from the source. Several mobile phone apps can track the ambient noise level.

The city, decked out in festive lights in every corner, looked resplendent on Sunday night.

Sweet shops across the city did brisk business. Motichoor laddu and kaju barfi were the top picks. From Beckbagan to New Alipore, confectioneries stacked the stores and, often, the area outside with assorted trays that had a variety of sweets and savouries.

Stray violations of the firecracker norms had started since Saturday.

A Metro lowdown to a safe Diwali:

When can you burst green crackers?

Only for two hours (8pm to 10pm) on October 20 (Monday, the day of both Diwali and Kali Puja). Even bursting green crackers beyond the two-hour window will be an unlawful act. An order signed by Calcutta’s police commissioner Manoj Verma says: “Authorised green firecrackers can be displayed/discharged during the ensuing Kali Puja and Deepawali festivals on 20.10.2025 from 8pm till 10pm only.”

After 10pm, there is a blanket ban on all fireworks, irrespective of whether they emit sound, light or both.

How to identify green crackers?

There are 1,403 firecracker/fireworks manufacturing units in India registered with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The list is available on the website of NEERI. Any cracker manufactured by them will be considered a green cracker.

The official list is available on the CSIR-NEERI website: https://www.neeri.res.in. To access the list, visit the homepage, select ‘R&D Areas’ (third from the left in the top menu), then choose ‘Sustainable Environmental Processes’ followed by ‘Climate Change and Green Material Option’. Scroll down to find the ‘List of Fireworks Manufacturers Registered with NEERI as on 15 September 25.’

What is a green cracker?

A green cracker is not pollution-free, but it emits fewer pollutants and is within permissible sound limits. A NEERI scientist said green crackers emit sound within 125 decibels (4 metres from the source or the point of bursting), and the particulate matter released by them into the air is 30 per cent less than conventional crackers, said R.J. Krupadam, chief scientist (climate change and green materials division). Green crackers also do not have barium, a toxic substance, as an ingredient, he said.

Can I be punished if I violate the norms?

Specific cases will be drawn up under the Indian Explosive Act and for disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant under a specific section of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An arrested person can face imprisonment up to 6 months, or a fine up to ₹2,500, or both.

Eye on buildings

The officers-in-charge of 91 police stations have been instructed to meet Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to enforce restrictions on bursting firecrackers beyond the stipulated time. The officers visiting housing complexes have been instructed to note the contact numbers and names of the persons who would be the contact person if complaints reach them, and tell them about the legal implications.

Where can I complain about violations?

Complaints can be lodged with the police or the state pollution control board.

Helplines

Kolkata Police control room: 22143230

Kolkata Police Traffic Control room: 22143644

Bidhannagar police commissionerate: 23358788/23410465

Howrah City police: 2641-5614/2637-4762

Barrackpore police commissionerate: 2593-2647

State pollution control board: 033-2202 3057, 1800-345-3390 (These numbers will be functional from 5pm to 10pm on Sunday and 5pm to midnight on Monday and 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday)

Is rain likely on Diwali?

The sky will be cloudy but chances or rain are very slim in Calcutta. The weather had been bright and sunny for several days since the retreat of the monsoon.

But the sky turned cloudy on Friday and has since stayed that way.

A Met official linked the clouds to moisture incursion because of easterly winds from the Northeast.

Transport

The fleet of buses will start thinning after evening, said operators. App cabs should be available, but expect a steep surge.

Metro services

Blue Line — 144 services on Monday

First train from Dakshineswar at 8am

First train from Shahid Khudiram at 8am

Last train from Dakshineswar at 10.51pm

Last train from Shahid Khudiram at 11pm

Green Line — 120 services on Monday

First train from Howrah Maidan at 8am

First train from Sector V at 8.02am

Last train from Howrah Maidan at 10.45pm

Last train from Sector V at 10.47pm

Yellow Line — 52 services

First train from Noapara at 10am

First train from Jai Hind Bimanbandar at 10.22am

Last train from Noapara at 5.34pm

Last train from Jai Hind at 5.34pm

Purple Line — 44 services

First train from Joka at 10am

First train from Majerhat at 10.24am

Last train from Joka at 5.28pm

Last train from Majerhat at 5.49pm

Orange Line — 40 services

First train from Beleghata at 9.55am

First train from Kavi Subhash at 10am

Last train from Beleghata at 5.55pm

Last train from Kavi Subhash at 5.55pm