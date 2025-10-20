Brutal end: Man beaten to death in Salt Lake, motive yet to be discovered, two arrested

A man linked to a non-government organisation, who was accustomed to feeding stray dogs, was purportedly beaten by the driver of his employer in Salt Lake over a week ago, which ultimately caused his death on Saturday night.

Gautam Pramanik, 46, who was originally from Malda and had shifted to Calcutta three years ago, died at SSKM Hospital on Saturday night.

Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the case, according to police.

According to his family, he had gone out to feed stray dogs on the night of October 11 when the incident happened.

“As on previous occasions, he rented a vehicle to visit his employer and picked up the dog food. After exiting his employer’s residence, the employer’s personal driver,

along with several others, assaulted my brother without any reason,” said Krishna Pramanik, the brother of the deceased.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, some men led by Shah Abdul Kabir, the driver of the employer, ganged up and started beating up Pramanik, causing grievous injuries to his head.

Around 10 minutes after Pramanik was dropped in front of his employer’s house, the driver who brought him returned to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to SSKM Hospital, where Pramanik slipped into a coma.

“He was lying unconscious on the hospital bed till he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night,” said an officer of Bidhannagar police.

Pramanik is survived by his wife and son, who reside at their home on VIP Road.

The police said two persons, Shah Abdul Kabir and Sikander, were arrested for the alleged murder.

At least two others who were allegedly involved in the case are still at large, the police said.

The police said the motive was still not clear.

His family alleged that the employer’s driver was in the habit of forcing Pramanik to purchase alcohol for him, although Pramanik himself was a teetotaller.

“Maybe they wanted him to do something that he did not agree with,” said the brother.