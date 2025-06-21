Ceiling collapses in Calcutta University PG hostel, no injuries reported

The ceiling of a room of the women's PG hostel of Calcutta University collapsed early on Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The 150-year-old hostel, located in north Kolkata's Beadon Row street, houses students of various postgraduate disciplines.

"A chunk of the ceiling fell on the students' beds in one of the rooms. We have shifted the boarders from the affected parts of the hostel to other such facilities of the varsity", Calcutta University Registrar Debashis Das told PTI.

Das said the processes of repair and renovation of the hostel building have already started.

"But before the work could commence, the incident happened. There is no report of any injury," he said.

Just like the state administration, now even the roof of a Calcutta University hostel has collapsed!



Three girl students inside the room narrowly escaped death.



There is no maintenance, education is in shambles!



Whatever little is left, the TMC government seems determined to… pic.twitter.com/OF3NpRmL5k — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 21, 2025

A resident student said that the incident left them traumatised and they were unable to concentrate on their studies, while examinations were nearing.

"We have reported the incident to the VC and registrar of the university and sought the safety of our lives," another resident student said.

