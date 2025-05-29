Calcutta University advises affiliated colleges to hold classes during summer recess

Calcutta University has advised its affiliated colleges to hold classes during the summer recess — online or in-person.

A notice was issued as the university felt that adequate number of classes could not be held following a delayed start to the session in government and government-aided colleges last year.

On Tuesday, registrar told college principals to hold classes during the vacation that starts on May 29 and continues till June 30. The college will have decide whether the classes will be held online or in-person.

The notice, signed by registrar Debasis Das, says: “The undersigned is directed to inform you that the classes of the colleges will continue on and from May 29 to June 30. This is to be taken as an advisory for colleges.”

Registrar Das told The Telegraph: “As an adequate number of classes could not be held, the syllabus is incomplete. Therefore, we have advised the colleges to hold classes during the summer recess. They can hold the classes online or in-person.”

Last year, admission through the centralised admission portal started a month and a half after the publication of the Plus-II results in early May.

The classes finally started in August.

A CU official said that after lakhs of undergraduate seats remained vacant following the completion of the centralised admission process, the colleges admitted students on their own in several phases till as late as November.

“Adequate number of classes could not be held as the admissions continued till November. In a semester, classes should be held for at least three months. But that has not happened. If the classes are not held during the recess, the syllabuses will remain unfinished,” said the official.

The principal of New Alipore College, Jaydeep Sarangi, said they failed to understand why the university could not issue the advisory earlier.

“If the advisory had been issued earlier, at least a fortnight before, the colleges would have had time to plan the classes. This sudden announcement makes it difficult,” he said.

Manas Kabi, the principal of Asutosh College, said many teachers have already planned their vacations during the break. “The university should have spoken to the college heads to know whether there has been a deficit of classes,” Kabi said.

Siuli Sarkar, the principal of Lady Brabourne College, said the summer recess in some government colleges started in early May.

“We have left it to the teachers to decide whether they want to come to the college and take classes. We have not made it compulsory,” said Sarkar.

A CU official said they issued the advisory in the interest of the students.

“We have definite information about the shortfall of classes. The principals also know it. Under the four-year undergraduate course, launched from the 2023-24 academic year, if an adequate number of classes are not held, the students will suffer. It is for the principals to decide whether they will work to help the students,” the official said.