Calcutta High Court to hear Sanjay Roy’s plea with CBI’s capital punishment plea in September

The former Kolkata Police civic volunteer convicted for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital moved Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to have the proceedings against him quashed.

The court agreed to hear the petition. It is likely to be heard in September, along with a petition filed by the CBI demanding capital punishment for Roy, the court said.

Roy made his prayer before the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Mohammad Shabbar Rashidi.

Roy had prayed to the Calcutta High Court Legal Aid Committee for a lawyer. Kaushik Gupta and Senjuti Chakrabarty will argue his case.

Roy was jailed for life for the rape and murder by the Sealdah court. He is lodged in the Presidency jail.

The lawyers representing him said the trial court delivered the judgment “hurriedly” without giving the accused a chance to defend himself properly.

The lawyers also said that the CBI had shown no proof that he had access to the place of occurrence.

The junior doctor was found dead in the seminar hall on the third floor of the emergency building on August 9.

“It has been claimed that Sanjay Roy was present in the hospital between 3.04am and 3.34 am, when the incident is said to have occurred, but there is no specific evidence to prove that he was at the scene of the crime at that point,” said one of his lawyers.

The court allowed the prayer and said that the matter would be heard in September, along with the hearing on a petition filed by the CBI, which challenges the Sealdah court’s verdict and demands capital punishment for Roy.