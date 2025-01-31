MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal Medical Council registrar to resign by 5pm on Friday

Registrar’s term had ended in 2019, still, he continues in that position, says the court

Tapas Ghosh, Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 31.01.25, 10:37 AM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court File picture

A Calcutta High Court division bench headed by the chief justice on Thursday directed the registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council to resign by 5pm on Friday.

The registrar’s term had ended in 2019, still, he continued in that position, the court said.

Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam expressed his surprise that Manas Chakraborti,
the registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council, continued in that position without any approval from the state.

“I will put in my resignation by 5pm on Friday,” Chakraborti told The Telegraph on Thursday evening.

The members of the West Bengal Medical Council had moved a petition in the court against Chakraborti.

Advocate Aniruddha Chatterjee, who appeared on behalf of the members, told the court that he was continuing beyond his term.

Advocate Shakya Sen, who represented the state, claimed before the court that the state government had started the process to recruit a registrar before the petition was filed in court by the medical council doctors.

“The state has started the proceedings to appoint a new registrar. Applications have been received for the position and an examination for the recruitment is scheduled on February 7,” Sen said.

