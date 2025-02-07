Calcutta high court directs state secondary education to issue pending Madhyamik admit cards

The high court on Thursday told the state secondary education to take immediate steps to ensure pending admit cards for students set to write their Madhyamik examinations are issued.

Madhyamik is scheduled to begin on February 10.

Justice Biswajit Basu gave the order after some students moved the court seeking intervention as the admit cards, which make a student eligible to write the board examination, had not been issued on time by the schools.

Justice Basu said schools that were yet to issue admit cards could apply on a portal that the board had been asked to create immediately.

“The schools will apply on behalf of the candidates who did not receive the admit cards. Once the candidates are enrolled, the representatives of the schools will have to go to the board’s office on Sunday. The admit cards will be issued from the board’s office. The board has to issue a notice in this regard on Thursday,”

the judge said during the Ce7hearing.

In response, the state secondary education board issued the steps late on Thursday.

The judge also said the errant schools have to pay a penalty of ₹10,000 each because students had to suffer for their lapses.

“Students cannot be made to suffer for the lapses on the part of the institutions,” said Justice Basu.

Earlier in the evening, Ramanuj Ganguly, the president of the board, said that they had yet to receive a copy of the court order.

Students of several schools across the state did not receive admit cards despite filling up the forms on time, said an official of the education department.

A student of Nona Chandanpukur High School in Barrackpore moved the court as he did not receive the admit cards.

Students of other schools who had similar complaints were made a party to the case.

“It is unfortunate that students supposed to be busy with their last-minute preparations had to move court over the admit card goof-ups. We hope that the board will take the required steps at once,” said the official.

Around 11 lakh candidates will write the examinations that will continue till

February 22.