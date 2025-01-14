Calcutta High Court allows filing of PILs in expired saline death case

A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed the filing of three PILs seeking judicial intervention in the case related to the alleged supply of a batch of saline — embroiled in controversy following the death of a woman and illness of at least three new mothers it was administered to — in healthcare institutions across the state.

On Monday, the division bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam granted the prayers of advocate Phiroze Edulji, advocate and BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi and a third petitioner.

After getting permission from the bench, the petitioners filed their cases.

A court official said the nod to file a PIL does not mean it has been admitted. The admission has to follow due process.

The saline is suspected to have killed a new mother at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Friday. Three young mothers, battling for life after being administered the solution, have been transferred to SSKM Hospital from Midnapore Medical College.

On Monday, Edulji alleged that the solution that had killed patients in Karnataka was being used at state hospitals and nursing homes in Bengal.

“On March 22, 2024, the government of Karnataka had red-flagged a particular company for giving contaminated saline. It had been banned for three years. It was intimated to the government of West Bengal. In spite of the order passed by the government of Karnataka, the saline was continuously being used (in Bengal),” Edulji said in open court.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam said: “I read about this in the newspaper. Some action has been taken by the state government.”

Edulji said the state government “had on January 7 this year said it (saline) should not be used”. He alleged that it was used even after the order.

According to high court sources, the PILs are likely to come up for hearing on January 16.