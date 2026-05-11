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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

CAIE maths paper of Class XI cancelled over 'premature share', re-exam on June 9

Schools where students were scheduled to appear for the examination informed them about the revised date, school authorities said

Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 11.05.26, 06:14 AM
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The Class XI (Advanced Subsidiary) maths exam of the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), which was held on April 29, has been cancelled and rescheduled for June because the paper was “shared prematurely” and cannot be used to generate results.

Schools where students were scheduled to appear for the examination informed them about the revised date, school authorities said.

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“There were some concerns regarding the Class XI maths paper, and we had written to the CAIE about it. The exam has been rescheduled for June 9,” said Pratima Nayar, centre superintendent at Calcutta International School and junior principal of the school.

More than 100 students are scheduled to write the examination at Calcutta International School.

Among them are three students from Vidyanjali International School who will be appearing for the rescheduled exam. “The CAIE has informed us about the change,” said Saswati Dutta, principal, Vidyanjali International School.

The paper was “shared prematurely” in violation of “strict regulations,” and the extent of the sharing means the board cannot use the paper to award final exam results.

As a result, the paper will not be used for evaluation, and the examination has been rescheduled.

The CAIE and IB (International Baccalaureate) examinations coincided with the second phase of polling in Bengal on April 29.

Schools where children appeared for the exam had informed the local police stations so that students would not be stopped on their way to school.

One school had to make alternative arrangements because its students were appearing for the exam at another school, as their own school had been occupied for poll-related activities.

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