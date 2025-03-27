Bratya Basu questions VC's court approach amid protests at Rabindra Bharati University

Education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday wondered why the authorised vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University approached the high court instead of talking to those staging protests outside the university campus.

“Why did he have to go to court? He could have spoken to those protesting. He should have been tolerant. Some of his actions, like calling a meeting of the executive council without the government’s consent, are bound to trigger protests,” said Basu. “Why would he not be more tolerant?”

Basu said this a day after Calcutta High Court issued an interim order asking the officer-in-charge of Girish Park police station to take steps so the authorised VC could enter the campus.

The order followed a petition by authorised VC Suvro Kamal Mukhopadhyay, also a retired judge of Calcutta High Court, alleging that agitators owing allegiance to Trinamool Congress were not allowing him to enter the campus.

On Wednesday, Mukhopadhyay went to the RBU campus with police protection. The Trinamool student supporters staged protests on Wednesday, too.

The court order said while the protesters had the right to stage a demonstration, they could not block the VC’s entry.

“These students are demanding that as authorised VC I must step down. But I was appointed by the governor (in July 2023) and I was asked to operate as the authorised VC until further orders. How can I go unless there is a replacement?” Mukhopadhayay told reporters.