Bonti used by mother-daughter duo caught trying to dispose dead body in trolley bag found, say police

The mother and daughter who were caught trying to dispose of a body in a trolley bag at the Ahiritola Ghat last week were taken to their Madhyamgram home for reconstruction of the crime.

A bonti, a fish knife, suspected to have been used to sever the body, was recovered from a water body on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arati Ghosh and her daughter Falguni were arrested last week and charged with the murder of a relative.

Initially, Kolkata Police had started a case as the women were caught carrying the trolley with the body in an area under their jurisdiction. Later, the case was handed over to Barasat police where the crime was originally committed, cops said.

“We took the two women to the scene of crime and made them enact the whole sequence of events. Their statement led us to a water body where they said they had thrown the weapon used to sever the ankles of the victim. Disaster management group personnel dived into the water body and fished out a weapon that the women identified,” said a senior officer of Barasat police district.

The police said the duo has told them they had used a small suitcase to dispose of some jewellery.

“We are yet to verify their claims. The jewellery they said they have disposed of could be stolen or may have been taken from the victim. We will verify this,” the officer said.

The women had also claimed they came to Burrabazar from Madhyamgram to purchase a large trolley bag to fit the body as it did not fit into a suitcase they had at home.

Even after putting the body in the new trolley bag, the women chopped off the victim’s ankles to fit it into the bag.

“Arati, an ayah by profession, has admitted to have severed the victim’s ankles with the bonti that was recovered from the water body,” said an investigator.

The cops said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The victim was the sister of Arati’s father-in-law. “The reason why the victim visited this house is also not known yet,” the investigator said.

CCTV footage has been found where the women are seen carrying the bag on a cycle van at Madhyamgram and then boarding a white taxi that brought them to the Ahiritola Ghat last week.