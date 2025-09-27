Blue Line metro services disrupted after 26-year-old man jumps in Jatin Das Park's tracks

A suicide bid at Jatin Das Park station disrupted Metro services on the Blue Line for over an hour during the pre-Puja rush on Friday.

A 26-year-old man jumped in front of a Tollygunge-bound train at Jatin Das Park station around 1pm, said an official. A power block had to be taken before the man could be retrieved from the tracks.

He suffered multiple injuries but was alive when taken to SSKM Hospital where he was admitted at the trauma care unit, the police said.

Metro services were stalled between Maidan and Tollygunge from 1pm to 1.50pm, said a Metro official.

Truncated services were run between Dakshineswar and Maidan in the north and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Shahid Khudiram (Briji) in the south, the official said.

More than one passenger alleged they were long stranded on trains. Arnab Seal, 41, was stuck on a Dakshineswar-bound train at Tollygunge station for close to 30 minutes. “I boarded from Masterda Surya Sen (Bansdroni). The train was stranded at Tollygunge for 30 minutes...,” said Seal.

There was no announcement from Metro on what had happened, said Seal. Several other passengers echoed Seal.

A Metro official denied the allegations and said announcements were made accordingly.

The Blue Line has been under a lot of stress since New Garia, the southern terminal, was put out of the Metro map following cracks in platform pillars.