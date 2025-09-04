BJP leader Rakesh Singh held after 5-day chase over Congress HQ attack

BJP leader Rakesh Singh was arrested early on Wednesday after evading police for five days, following his alleged role in leading a group of supporters to vandalise the Congress headquarters in Entally.

Rakesh was picked up from a housing complex in Tangra.

“Rakesh Singh was picked up from Tangra around 2am on Wednesday,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

He was produced before the Sealdah court later in the day and remanded in police custody till September 8.

He is the fifth person arrested in the case, after Bijay Prasad Dhanuk, Santosh Kumar Rajbhar, Dibyendu Samanta and Rakesh’s son Shivam.

The attack occurred on August 29, when a group of BJP workers stormed the Congress office, set fire to posters, and smeared black ink on pictures of Congress leaders. The protest was allegedly in response to derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

Before the attack, Rakesh went live on social media, claiming the action was a warning to Congress workers across the country.

A case was filed at Entally police station under multiple charges, including attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing grievous hurt, mischief, and provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

On Tuesday, a group of Congress workers protested outside the Assembly, demanding Rakesh’s immediate arrest.

Rakesh’s son Shivam had been arrested on Monday after the police found that a car registered in his name was allegedly used in the incident. Rakesh had accused the police of detaining Shivam because they couldn’t trace him.

When Rakesh was arrested, he shouted slogans hailing the Prime Minister and said he was “not afraid of anyone”. “Rakesh Singh is not afraid of anyone,” the BJP leader said.

Kolkata Police sources said Rakesh had been evading arrest by turning off his mobile phone and using a hotspot to go live on social media through his daughter’s device. In the videos, his daughter was seen sitting beside him, the police said.

“After tracking his phone across multiple tower locations for days, we managed to pinpoint his location in Tangra. A team was sent to the housing complex, and he was arrested,” said a senior officer.

Rakesh’s elder son Subham and daughter were present in court on Wednesday.

“My father went live on social media before reaching the spot. I don’t think anyone commits a crime after going live. We respect the judiciary and hope he will be released soon,” said Subham.