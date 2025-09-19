BJ hall gets swanky new look with glass doors, false ceilings and more

BJ community hall has got a facelift. Tiled walls and floors, false ceilings, glass doors... at the inauguration of the renovated ground floor on September 14, the space looked no less than a resort.

The event was presided over by minister and MLA Sujit Bose, along with mayoral council member Tulsi Sinha Roy, who is also a block resident. Mayor and local councillor Krishna Chakraborty was unable to attend as she was unwell.

“We must evolve with the times and meet current needs. This community hall was originally constructed to host Durga puja, so the roof height was 16ft. Later, our puja moved into the park outside, so the building is now used mainly for cultural programmes,” said president of the block, Pradip Kumar Basak.

The renovated ground floor and improved facilities, he noted, will serve various purposes for residents and even outsiders at reasonable rates. “We have upgraded the toilets to modern standards, enhanced the ambience of the lawn outside, and given the ground floor hall a banquet-style look. The minister has donated Rs 2 lakh towards four air conditioners on this floor,” Basak explained.

The show was anchored by assistant secretary Kalyan Banerjee, who shared more about the two-storeyed structure. “We have a gymnasium on the terrace floor and our founder members had established a library, which remains on the first floor. We also have plans for a digital library, if funding can be arranged,” he said. “The ground floor, in the meantime, has now been decorated with fancy lights and a false ceiling.”

Immediate past president Tarun Dutta said modernisation was the need of the hour. “No one uses mortar and pestle to grind spices anymore. Similarly, we decided to upgrade our hall to give it a state-of-the-art, corporate look,” he said.

Rates and other details are yet to be decided.

Besides the hall, they are also upgrading community services. “We have a team of doctors to look after elderly residents of the block. We celebrate committee members’ birthdays, World Senior Citizens’ Day, and have more initiatives planned for the near future,” added Basak.

Bose praised the upgrades. “The MLA local area development fund is intended for such activities,” said Bose. “I had contributed Rs 2 lakh for this project since more funds were already allocated elsewhere. I pledge another Rs 2 lakh for the community centre once the utilisation certificate for the earlier grant is submitted.” Sinha Roy praised the shaded sitting space outside the hall and the beautiful lawn.

Bose also mentioned a second Bailey bridge over Kestopur Canal. “This one will be two-way and will connect Salt Lake with Lake Town. Work has started,” he said, before extending greetings to the residents for the festive season.

Residents, meanwhile, are happy with the new look. “The modern look and infrastructure of the hall will surely attract the next generation,” said Chitra Sarker, a resident for 21 years.