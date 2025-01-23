MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Bike-borne men shoot at youth in Barrackpore

The residents said the attack happened on Pike Road in Abdali Bazar. The area remains congested throughout the day

Our Special Correspondent Published 23.01.25, 07:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Three bike-borne men allegedly fired at a youth near Barrackpore’s Chiria More, adjacent to the office of the Barrackpore police commissioner, on Wednesday, police said.

Mohammed Imdad, 30, was allegedly shot at near an abandoned godown in Barrackpore’s Abdali Bazar, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imdad, who has no criminal record, was shot in the abdomen, the police said.

Residents took Imdad to BN Bose Hospital in Barrackpore.

“Imdad had a job but we are not sure where he worked,” said Sheikh Salman, a resident.

Doctors said they had removed the bullet lodged in Imdad’s abdomen.

“The patient is responding well to treatment and his condition will be monitored over the next 24 hours,” said one of the attending doctors.

Indra Badan Jha, the deputy commissioner of Barrackpore police commissionerate, said the youth was shot at around 3.15pm.

“He named some of those allegedly involved in the attack on his way to the hospital,” Jha said.

“He said three persons came riding a motorcycle. This appears to be a case of a personal grudge,” said a police officer.

The residents said the attack happened on Pike Road in Abdali Bazar. The area remains congested throughout the day.

Officers said Imdad possibly knew his attackers.

RELATED TOPICS

Shooting Injury Barrackpore
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US lens on irregular migration: After Quad, nudge to India on unauthorised immigrants

The development is an indication of the attention the matter will receive under the Trump dispensation. Trump had after assuming office on Monday passed a series of orders directed against illegal immigration
Saif Ali Khan with auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after the knife attack, at Lilavati Hospital before the actor was discharged on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Saif Ali Khan was seen leaving the hospital jumping & walking. Whole thing appears fishy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT