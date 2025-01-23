Bike-borne men shoot at youth in Barrackpore

Three bike-borne men allegedly fired at a youth near Barrackpore’s Chiria More, adjacent to the office of the Barrackpore police commissioner, on Wednesday, police said.

Mohammed Imdad, 30, was allegedly shot at near an abandoned godown in Barrackpore’s Abdali Bazar, the police said.

Imdad, who has no criminal record, was shot in the abdomen, the police said.

Residents took Imdad to BN Bose Hospital in Barrackpore.

“Imdad had a job but we are not sure where he worked,” said Sheikh Salman, a resident.

Doctors said they had removed the bullet lodged in Imdad’s abdomen.

“The patient is responding well to treatment and his condition will be monitored over the next 24 hours,” said one of the attending doctors.

Indra Badan Jha, the deputy commissioner of Barrackpore police commissionerate, said the youth was shot at around 3.15pm.

“He named some of those allegedly involved in the attack on his way to the hospital,” Jha said.

“He said three persons came riding a motorcycle. This appears to be a case of a personal grudge,” said a police officer.

The residents said the attack happened on Pike Road in Abdali Bazar. The area remains congested throughout the day.

Officers said Imdad possibly knew his attackers.