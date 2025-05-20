Bengal police constable summits Mt Everest, wins statewide applause

A Bengal police constable made it to the top of Mount Everest on Monday morning.

Lakshmikanta Mandal, a constable of the 3rd battalion of the State Armed Police and personal security guard of Calcutta police commissioner Manoj Verma, summited at 8.30am, Kolkata Police posted on X.

“It is an incredible achievement by Lakshmikanta Mandal. It’s a result of his hard work, grit and determination, courage, and dedication. It is a matter of pride for Kolkata and West Bengal police. It is a matter of pride for his family too,” Verma told Metro.

“We feel happy and encouraged by this wonderful achievement. It is a big morale booster for all of us. We are happy for him and all other climbers and sherpas with them who scaled as a team,” he added.

Mandal had set out for the expedition in the second week of April. He made it to the summit with Tenzing Sherpa (Gelba).

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Mandal. “His extraordinary feat is a shining example of the courage and determination that define our force. I am proud that a member of the Bengal Police, currently deployed as personal security officer, has achieved such a rare and remarkable milestone. Wishing him a safe descent and continued success in all his endeavours,” the chief minister posted on X.

A school teacher from Ranaghat, Subrata Ghosh, died on his way down from the summit of Mount Everest on May 15.

Mountaineers, who have reached Everest in the past, said that April 1 to May 30 was the window to climb the world’s highest peak.

“Usually, the first five weeks from the first week of April to the first week of May go into opening the route. Climbers get a window of two to three periods in May to climb and reach the summit. The first date this year was around May 15, and the second around May 19-20. If the weather is favourable, with a wind speed of less than 20km an hour, climbers might get another date,” said Debraj Dutta, who summited Mount Everest on May 19, 2016.

Dutta said that it usually takes four days to reach the summit from the base camp and another two days to return.