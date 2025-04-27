Bengal government struggles to find drivers, conductors for buses lying parked in depots

The state government is struggling to find drivers and conductors for its buses.

A first tender, which was floated recently, saw only one agency responding. The transport department has decided to give it a second try.

Many buses now lie parked in depots because there isn’t enough manpower to run them on the roads.

In January, in the aftermath of chief minister Mamata Banerjee slamming the state transport minister for not having enough buses on the roads, officials from the transport and finance departments met police officers to find a way to make more buses available on the city’s roads.

Transport department bosses argued that close to 400 state buses could not be operated because there weren’t enough drivers and conductors.

Many among the existing strength had age-related challenges, particularly with their eyesight, and around 20 conductors and drivers were retiring from their jobs almost every month.

“Realising the dearth of conductors and drivers in running state buses, the government agreed to appoint over 480 drivers and around 400 conductors. The recruitments would be done through an agency which will be selected from a tender based on the rates they plan to charge the government for providing these personnel,” a senior officer of the finance department said.

The transport department floated a tender recently seeking applications from agencies experienced in providing trained manpower.

The tender document said drivers would be within 40 years of age, must have cleared Class VIII and possess a valid licence for driving heavy commercial vehicles. The state government will pay a consolidated monthly salary of around ₹16,000.

Conductors must have cleared Madhyamik, be within 40 years of age and possess a valid conductor licence. The government will pay a fixed monthly amount of around ₹13,500.

The remuneration, many would feel, is not commensurate with the demands of the job.

“There appears to be a dearth of professional agencies that can provide drivers and conductors to run buses. Since only one of the agencies responded to the tender, it had to be cancelled. We have decided to float a second one,” an official of the transport department said.

“We understand there is a gap in the demand and supply of state buses. Unless

more conductors and drivers are recruited, it will be difficult to bridge it,” he

said.

“Even if an agency is selected, the recruitment process will take time, and we want to shorten it as much as possible.”