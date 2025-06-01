Denied entry into theatre for wearing lungi, Kolkata man calls out 'cultural supremacy'

A Kolkata-based thespian was on Thursday denied entry into the GD Birla Sabhagar during the screening of Koushik Sen's ‘Marx in Kolkata'. His only mistake was that he wore a lungi.

Joyraj Bhattacharjee shared his experience on Facebook, describing how security guards barred him from entering the auditorium despite him holding valid tickets for Thursday’s show, which featured Jayant Kriplani and Srijit Mukherji.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Riddhi Sen called and spoke with me. I want to specify that the ‘Swapnasandhani’ group is nowhere responsible for this incident, and neither are the security are at fault as they have acted as per their orders. The management of the venue is mainly responsible for this,” he wrote on Facebook.

'Cultural supremacy'

Speaking to The Telegraph Online, Joyraj called out the manufactured “cultural supremacy” that is behind the incident.

Joyraj Bhattacharjee

“It is not out of the blue that the security guards barred me from entry. Even if the venue didn’t have a dress code, a cultural atmosphere has been created, which led the guard to believe that what I was wearing was not proper,” Joyraj said.

Team Sanskriti Sagar, led by Koushik Sen, put out a statement apologising to the theatre artist for what he had to face and invited him for another screening of the show as their ‘guest’.

“We would like to clarify that G D Birla Sabhagar has no dress code or restriction on attire, and everyone, regardless of what they choose to wear, is welcome in the auditorium. What happened was a lapse in judgment at the gate, and we are taking immediate steps to ensure such incidents never occur again”, the statement said.

Not just a question of lungis

Bhattacharjee referred to the Quest Mall incident where Kolkata-based filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak was denied entry by security for wearing a dhoti – another traditional Indian wear.

“Cultural bullying has always been there in India. I myself have been subjected to online trolls, but have also received warmth and love from people for my dressing. I wear lungis regularly and being a theatre practitioner, I have been to countless auditoriums here in the city and abroad and no where have I been denied entry till now. This is the first time such a thing happened,” said Bhattacharjee.

Stressing on the fact that dress codes shouldn’t exist, Bhattacharjee acknowledged that some places do carry restrictions, but that should be properly mentioned. “A person has a choice to participate in a particular event if the restrictions are informed in advance. But steamrolling such restrictions on the eve of the show, after I have already paid for the tickets, that can’t be done. All such disclosures should be made beforehand,” he said.

Are dress codes needed?

The unfortunate incident has rekindled the age-old debate over “proper” dress codes, with people arguing whether Kolkata auditoriums should have a stated dress code.

“Who eats what, who wears what, is a completely personal matter”, a user commented on Joyraj’s Facebook post. Another commented: “This is a disgusting act of racism / classism / apartheid. The same thing happened at Quest Mall. You are absolutely right.”

There have also been allegations of poor management at the venue entry ahead of the screening of "Marx in Kolkata”. One user said: “I had platinum tickets. In spite of showing it at the gate, they went on saying it’s a bronze ticket. I had to literally shout at them , which of course made me feel bad too.”