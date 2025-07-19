Traffic advisory for Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade: Curbs from 4am to 9pm on Monday

Kolkata Police on Friday announced a slew of traffic restrictions for the Martyrs’ Day rally of the Trinamool Congress at Esplanade on Monday.

Traffic restrictions

Movement of vehicles will be regulated along the following roads between 4am and 9pm on Monday:

Amherst Street

Bidhan Sarani (fromKeshab Chandra Sen Streetto Vivekananda Road)

College Street

Brabourne Road

Strand Road (from Hare Street to Raja Woodmunt Street)

BB Ganguly Street

Bentinck Street

New CIT Road

Rabindra Sarani (from BK Paul Avenue to Lalbazar Street)

Rally routes

Rallies to head for the venue from nine locations

Shyambazar five-point crossing

Route: Bhupen Bose Avenue — Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Ganesh Chandra Avenue — Chittaranjan Avenue

Howrah bridge

Route: Strand Road — Kingsway — Plassey Gate Road — Red Road — Mayo Road — New Road — JL Nehru Road — Bentinck Street

Sealdah station

Route: AJC Bose Road — Moulali — SN Banerjee Road — Dorina crossing —

JL Nehru Road — Bentinck Street

Hazra crossing

Route: SP Mukherjee Road — Ashutosh Mukherjee Road — JL Nehru Road

Girish Park

Route: Chittaranjan Avenue

Kolkata railway station

Route: Roy Charan Sadhukhan Road — RG Kar Road — Shyambazar five-point crossing — Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Ganesh Chandra Avenue — Chittaranjan Avenue

Khudiram Anushilan Kendra

Route: Auckland Road — Strand Road — Kingsway — Plassey Gate Road — Kutchha Pathway through Taltala Ground — Red Road — Mayo Road — Dorina Crossing — JL Nehru Road

Geetanjali stadium

Route: Rashbehari connector — Hazra crossing — SP Mukherjee Road — Asutosh Mukherjee Road — JL Nehru Road

Azad Hind Bagh, Hedua

Route: Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road — SN Banerjee Road — Dorina crossing — JL Nehru Road

Emergency

City police helpline numbers:

Distress helpline: 100

Police control room: 033-22143230

Traffic control room: 033-22143644