Traffic advisory for Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade: Curbs from 4am to 9pm on Monday

Kolkata Police on Friday announced a slew of traffic restrictions for the Martyrs’ Day rally of the Trinamool Congress at Esplanade on Monday.
Traffic restrictions
Movement of vehicles will be regulated along the following roads between 4am and 9pm on Monday:
- Amherst Street
- Bidhan Sarani (fromKeshab Chandra Sen Streetto Vivekananda Road)
- College Street
- Brabourne Road
- Strand Road (from Hare Street to Raja Woodmunt Street)
- BB Ganguly Street
- Bentinck Street
- New CIT Road
- Rabindra Sarani (from BK Paul Avenue to Lalbazar Street)
Rally routes
Rallies to head for the venue from nine locations
Shyambazar five-point crossing
Route: Bhupen Bose Avenue — Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Ganesh Chandra Avenue — Chittaranjan Avenue
Howrah bridge
Route: Strand Road — Kingsway — Plassey Gate Road — Red Road — Mayo Road — New Road — JL Nehru Road — Bentinck Street
Sealdah station
Route: AJC Bose Road — Moulali — SN Banerjee Road — Dorina crossing —
JL Nehru Road — Bentinck Street
Hazra crossing
Route: SP Mukherjee Road — Ashutosh Mukherjee Road — JL Nehru Road
Girish Park
Route: Chittaranjan Avenue
Kolkata railway station
Route: Roy Charan Sadhukhan Road — RG Kar Road — Shyambazar five-point crossing — Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Ganesh Chandra Avenue — Chittaranjan Avenue
Khudiram Anushilan Kendra
Route: Auckland Road — Strand Road — Kingsway — Plassey Gate Road — Kutchha Pathway through Taltala Ground — Red Road — Mayo Road — Dorina Crossing — JL Nehru Road
Geetanjali stadium
Route: Rashbehari connector — Hazra crossing — SP Mukherjee Road — Asutosh Mukherjee Road — JL Nehru Road
Azad Hind Bagh, Hedua
Route: Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road — SN Banerjee Road — Dorina crossing — JL Nehru Road
Emergency
City police helpline numbers:
Distress helpline: 100
Police control room: 033-22143230
Traffic control room: 033-22143644