Saturday, 19 July 2025

IIM Calcutta rape survivor skips court appearance to record statement before magistrate

'The successive failures in recording the statement mean her complaint was baseless. We will bring this to the attention of the court,' says Subrata Sardar, the lawyer for the accused

Our Bureau Published 19.07.25, 10:08 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The statement of a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly raped in a hostel at IIM Calcutta last week could not be recorded before a magistrate on Friday as she did not come to court.

The complainant, who alleged she was raped in a room of the Lake View Hostel on the IIM-C campus on July 11 after the accused spiked her drink, missed her court dates on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, a second-year student from Karnataka, is in jail custody till July 19 for the alleged offence.

A police officer attached to the probe said they had not been able to contact the woman.

Subrata Sardar, the lawyer for the accused, said they would move a bail petition
on Saturday.

“The successive failures in recording the statement mean her complaint was baseless. We will bring this to the attention of the court,” said Sardar.

Kanishka Rabindran, a lawyer who has come from Karnataka to oversee the student’s case, said they were hopeful that IIM-C would allow Paramanand to attend classes after the court grants him bail.

