IIM Calcutta rape survivor skips court appearance to record statement before magistrate

The statement of a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly raped in a hostel at IIM Calcutta last week could not be recorded before a magistrate on Friday as she did not come to court.

The complainant, who alleged she was raped in a room of the Lake View Hostel on the IIM-C campus on July 11 after the accused spiked her drink, missed her court dates on Monday and Tuesday as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, a second-year student from Karnataka, is in jail custody till July 19 for the alleged offence.

A police officer attached to the probe said they had not been able to contact the woman.

Subrata Sardar, the lawyer for the accused, said they would move a bail petition

on Saturday.

“The successive failures in recording the statement mean her complaint was baseless. We will bring this to the attention of the court,” said Sardar.

Kanishka Rabindran, a lawyer who has come from Karnataka to oversee the student’s case, said they were hopeful that IIM-C would allow Paramanand to attend classes after the court grants him bail.