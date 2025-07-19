MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 July 2025

Howrah City Police’s cyber wing arrest two men in separate cases for Rs 66 lakh frauds

Vishal Singh, 28, was arrested from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a Howrah resident out of nearly Rs 27 lakh

Kinsuk Basu Published 19.07.25, 09:50 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Two men — one from Kanpur and another from Delhi — were recently arrested in separate cases of online fraud by a team from Howrah City Police’s cyber wing.

The total amount duped out of the two victims is close to 66 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishal Singh, 28, was arrested from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a Howrah resident out of nearly 27 lakh.

“The woman was kept under digital arrest for between April 15 and 19 by a person posing as a CBI officer,” said Bishop Sarkar, deputy commissioner of police, in charge of the cyber wing of Howrah City Police.

Officers probing the case tracked Singh to Kanpur. He was brought to the city on transit remand on Friday. A Howrah court remanded him in police custody for eight days.

In an online investment fraud, Surjit Kumar, 35, was arrested from Uttam Nagar in the suburbs of Delhi for allegedly duping a resident of Shibpur out of 39 lakh.

“The initial investments that the complainant made fetched good returns, which prompted him to invest close to 39 lakh. Within days, he released that he was duped,” Sarkar said.

The cops found that over 15 lakh had reached the account of a Delhi-based man and tracked him to Uttam Nagar. Kumar was arrested on Sunday.

RELATED TOPICS

Cyber Fraud Howrah Police Arrest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Five jets were shot down during India-Pakistan hostilities: Donald Trump

Trump made the remarks during a dinner at the White House with Republican lawmakers. He did not specify whether the jets belonged to India or Pakistan
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

If the six nations ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT