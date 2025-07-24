Bank loan fraud busted, one arrested in Bankura following raids by Kolkata Police

A man was arrested in Bankura on Tuesday night for allegedly running a racket that enabled fraudsters to obtain personal loans from a private bank.

The fraudsters impersonated a government employee and submitted fake salary statements, police said.

A private bank spotted six such cases and reported to Kolkata Police.

“Six personal loans were obtained by submitting fake salary slips and bank statements to a bank. In all six cases, those who took the loans posed as government employees,” said Kolkata Police joint commissioner (crime) Rupesh Kumar.

“A total of ₹62 lakh was siphoned off by the fraudsters in this case,” he added.

During the investigation, the police have found that the people who obtained the loans were operating from Bankura and Burdwan.

Based on specific information, multiple raids were conducted in Bankura and Durgapur in East Burdwan.

“One of persons named in the FIR, Akash Dhibar, was arrested from Sonamukhi in Bankura on Tuesday night,” said an officer attached to the probe.

The police could establish Dhibar’s direct link to the case as around ₹21 lakh of the siphoned off amount was routed to his bank account.

Raids were conducted to arrest the other accused but they were not found at their addresses.

The police said a search was on for the other accused.

“We are also investigating if the same gang was active in taking loans using fake documents from other banks,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

The cops said this racket was exposed when those who had taken the loans defaulted on the repayment and an internal inquiry by the bank revealed that the documents used for obtaining the six personal loans were fake and forged.