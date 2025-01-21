Bally bridge flank to remain shut for 100 hours for repairs, major traffic disruptions expected

The Dakshineswar-Ballyghat flank of Vivekananda Setu, or Bally bridge, will remain closed for 100 hours (around four days) from midnight on January 23 until 4am on January 27 for the dismantling of some girders, the state government said in a notification on Monday.

The Ballyghat-Bally Halt Road under the bridge will remain closed for the same period for the repairs.

The notification said the Dakshineswar-airport flank of the Belgharia Expressway will be shut to vehicular traffic for 12 hours, from 8pm on January 23 till 8am on January 24.

The multi-span steel Bally railway bridge was constructed in 1931. Railway officials said the steel girders had been heavily corroded and needed urgent replacement.

To facilitate the work, the government has decided that buses headed for Bally Halt, Mumbai Road and Delhi Road from the Dulop intersection will move down Nivedita Setu, which is next to the Bally bridge.

The operators will not have to pay toll taxes during this period.

“Nivedita Setu is close to two-wheelers and three-wheelers. But it has been decided that they will be allowed to use the Setu between 8am of January 23 and 8pm on January 26 along the Dakeshineswar-Ballyghat flank. The users will not have to pay the toll charges,” said a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

“We have been told the girders would have to be dismantled and replaced with new ones for the (Bally) bridge’s health.”

Senior officers from the railways, Howrah and Barrackpore commissionerates, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state’s transport department met bus and minibus operators to prepare a diversion plan.

“Vehicles headed towards the airport from Dakshineswar along the Belgharia Expressway will be diverted towards Dunlop from Dakshineswar and then along BT Road towards Dum Dum and Jessore Road,” the officer

said.

Eastern Railway has announced a traffic and power block for 100 hours from around midnight of January 22, to carry out the maintenance work of

the Bally bridge.

Suburban train services in the Sealdah-Dankuni section will be suspended, leading to the cancellation of 22 pairs, railways officials said.