‘Attack’ on KMC workers, civic body vehicle damaged and work paused after mishap

Calcutta Mayor Firhad Hakim criticised the attack on the workers. “If my men are attacked, it is equivalent to attacking me. I will ask police to take severe action,” Hakim said, reacting to the violence on Monday morning

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 06.05.25, 07:22 AM
KMC

KMC File image

Work on a drainage pumping station at Gulshan Colony in Anandapur along EM Bypass was stalled by a group of men who allegedly attacked Kolkata Municipal Corporation workers at the site and damaged a KMC vehicle.

Calcutta Mayor Firhad Hakim criticised the attack on the workers. “If my men are attacked, it is equivalent to attacking me. I will ask police to take severe action,” Hakim said, reacting to the violence on Monday morning.

CCTV footage has emerged that shows a group of men running after another group and threatening to hit them with an iron rod and a sharp weapon.

“The drainage project is worth over 11 crore. Some history-sheeters have started to create disruptions,” said Ward 108 councillor Susanta Ghosh.

The police said they have received a complaint and were trying to arrest the accused men. No one was arrested till Monday night.

