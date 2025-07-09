Appeal against SSC 'advantage' marks based on teaching experience, lecture demonstration

A group of teaching job aspirants moved a division bench of the high court on Tuesday, appealing that the new recruitment test rules for the appointment of teachers in government-aided schools be struck down.

The education department issued the new school service commission (SSC) test rules on May 30.

The teachers want the rules to be struck down because they award marks to in-service teachers based on their teaching experience and lecture demonstration.

The teachers contended that awarding 10 marks each for prior teaching experience and lecture demonstrations in a 100-mark recruitment test is skewed against them and will hamper their prospects of landing jobs.

The candidates had made a similar appeal before Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on Monday. The court did not adjudicate on the plea; thus, the candidates moved the division bench on Tuesday.

Lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta, representing the petitioners, said: "Justice Bhattacharyya accepted our petition on Monday and ordered the SSC not to allow candidates who have been identified as tainted by the Supreme Court to take part in the recruitment exercise, which is based on May 30 regulations. The judge did not adjudicate on the second part of our petition, in which we requested that the May 30 regulations be revoked as they favour the in-service teachers. So we have approached the division bench".

A division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das De is likely to hear the appeal this week.